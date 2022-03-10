Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

New Delhi, March 9
The Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred announcment of the schedule for municipal polls here after it received a communication from the Centre in this regard, prompting CM Arvind Kejriwal to question whether the Centre can “direct” any EC to delay or cancel elections. State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava was scheduled to announce the dates at 5 pm. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...