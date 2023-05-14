Another arrest in fake currency case

New Delhi, May 13
The NIA has arrested one more person with 12 swords for his alleged involvement in a 2021 fake currency case registered in Maharashtra’s Naupada area. It said Md Fayaaz Shikilkar was the third person arrested after two days of searches across the state.
Shikilkar was taken into custody for possession of 12 swords linking him to the case.
