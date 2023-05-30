 Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

Two films on Savarkar—one starring Randeep Hooda and another RRR sensation Ram Charan—to hit the big screen in the run-up to 2024

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

Actor Randeep Hooda plays the main protagonist in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Video Grab



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 30

Another controversy has erupted around Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over the claim by the promotion team of the upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by him, inviting considerable ire from social media, members of the Bose family and also the writer of ‘Savarkar’ Vikram Sampath.

Upon being questioned, biographer Vikram Sampath (writer of “Savarkar’) told some irate netizens: “That's a question you need to ask him & his film writer! I am not responsible for everything that anyone says, writes or utters about Savarkar, especially when I have explicitly clarified that none of these films are inspired/adaptations from my books nor did anyone consult me.”

Apart from the introduction as “freedom fighter and political leader”, Savarkar also goes by the description of “social reformer, writer, poet, historian, and philosopher”. While the ruling BJP chose to inaugurate the new Parliament building on August 28—his birth anniversary—the opposition Congress is no fan and blames Savarkar on several accounts.

This is also not the first time Savarkar’s legacy has been questioned or resulted in a controversy.

Savarkar, the films and the controversy

Actor Randeep Hooda plays the main protagonist in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. The makers released its first teaser on his birth anniversary with a tagline “find out who killed his story”.

While the film was mostly welcomed by social media, the claim regarding Bose attracted much criticism, including from grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose who called it a “publicity stunt.”

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by only two great personalities. One is Swami Vivekananda, who was his spiritual Guru, and the second person was freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, who was his political mentor. Apart from these two people, I don't think Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by any other freedom fighters.

“Savarkar was a great personality, a freedom fighter, but Savarkar's ideology and the ideology of Netaji were diametrically opposite. So, I don’t see any reason why Netaji would follow Savarkar’s principles and ideology. He actually opposed Savarkar”, he was quoted as saying by a TV channel.

In the teaser, Hooda can be heard saying how the freedom struggle that lasted for 90 years was fought only by a handful of people while the rest were hungry for power.

“Gandhiji was not a bad person but if he had not stood so firm on his non-violence ideology, India would have been a free country 35 years before it finally did,” says Hooda while calling Savarkar the “most wanted Indian by the British”, “the most feared revolutionary”, and “the man who inspired Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, and the armed revolution”.

Flush with the success of RRR, southern megastar Ram Charan has also announced the launch of ‘The India House’ named after the base of Savarkar in London. India House was a residence for Indian students run by nationalist lawyer and editor of the ‘Indian Sociologist’ Shyamji Krishna Varma.

Savarkar, who went to England to study law, made the India House his base for anti-British revolutionary activities.

What makes Savarkar a controversial figure?

Going by the way things are,Savarkar is expected to remain a hot political topic in the run up to the 2024 general elections.

Political observers, in fact, divide the life of Savarkar in two parts—as an anti-British revolutionary and a political leader devoted to ‘Hindutva.’

Savarkar was arrested for his activities and sentenced to prison in ‘Kala Pani’ (Andaman and Nicobar Islands). The long incarceration in the Cellular Jail and subsequent release following “acceptance of a mercy petition” marked the second phase of his life. It is then he turned to political activities, ‘Hindutva ‘and Hindu Mahasabha, they say.

Some historians believe his legacy may have been different had the British sentenced him to death and not imprisoned him for such long periods.

That is hindsight but senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor notes in his book ‘Why I Am A Hindu’: “Savarkar asserted: ‘Hinduism is only a derivative, a fraction, a part of Hindutva’. To him, the religion was therefore a subset of the political idea, rather than synonymous with it—something many of its proponents today would be surprised to hear.”

In his later life, Savarkar was also accused of being involved in the assassination of Gandhi.

Though he was acquitted and released from jail, Savarkar was again arrested for making “Hindu nationalist speeches”. He was released after agreeing to give up political activities, but he continued addressing the social and cultural elements of ‘Hindutva’.

#Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #Randeep Hooda #Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

3
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

4
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

5
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

6
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

7
Nation

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

8
Delhi

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

9
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to digitise all land records, to be available on a single click

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Sakshi Malik posts a message on social media

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Arvind Kejriwal, discusses water agreements

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing