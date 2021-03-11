Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; fourth such incident in a fortnight

18-year-old Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found hanging in the room of her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area on Sunday

Kolkata, May 30

Yet another model was found dead at her residence, the fourth such incident in the city in a fortnight involving a player in the showbiz industry, the police said on Monday.

The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found hanging in the room of her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area on Sunday, the police said.

Initial probe revealed that Saraswati, who modelled for small ventures and had received a number of offers, had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night using a dupatta, a senior police official said.

"It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report," he said.

The official said that the police is also trying to find out whether Saraswati had any connection with the three others -- models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar or television actor Pallabi Dey, all of whom had died due to suspected suicide.

"The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the officer added.

Saraswati's father had deserted the family in her childhood and she was brought up by her mother and aunt, both of whom worked as helping hands, he said.

Manjusha (26), a model, was found hanging in her room on Friday last week. The suspected suicide of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumdar on Wedensday had upset her, Manjusha's mother said.

Pallabi Dey was also found dead in her room in the apartment she had rented at Garfa on May 15.

