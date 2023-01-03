Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

Paradip, January 3
Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said.
Milyakov Sergey was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.
The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, MB Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip.
He was found dead in his ship chamber at around 4.30am.
Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.
Paradip Port Trust Chairman PL Haranand confirmed the death saying an investigation is under way.
Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.
Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by Odisha Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...