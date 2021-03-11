Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi sparks protest, AAP MLA detained

New Delhi, May 12
Protests erupted in the Madanpur Khadar area today where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted its anti-encroachment drive, with people throwing stones at security personnel leaving a few injured, police officials said.
They said AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained along with others, as he was also part of the protest.
However, Khan alleged that the police had arrested him. “Can imprison me, not my spirits,” he wrote on his Twitter handle in Hindi.
The police official on their part said they have detained Khan and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals. “We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” a police official said.
Security personnel were seen carrying batons to disperse the crowd.
