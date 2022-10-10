Anti-President remark: No apology, Congress leader Udit Raj challenges NCW jurisdiction in matter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday refused to apologise for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and in fact reiterated his statements replying to a notice in the matter by the National Commission for Women.

National Chairman of Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, Udit Raj said the NCW had no jurisdiction in the matter.

“Yet I am responding to your notice,” he wrote in a reply to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma who had issued him a notice on October 6.

“The National Commission for Women has transgressed its jurisdiction. The content of my tweet is not related to women issues rather it refers to Rashtrapati of Bharat. The office of President is empowered to protect itself, you, me and every citizen of the country. You and I have to go to Droupadi Murmu ji for our protection if it is needed rather than the other way round,” Raj said.

He added that the NCW should not “undermine the authority of the President”.

“Your notice is politically motivated. Caste is a reality in India and Madam Murmu belongs to the community whose concerns I share. I have a duty to urge her to speak for adivasis and Dalits. After she assumed the highest chair the atrocities against Adivasis in Dumka and Godda - Jharkhand happened but she did not speak for them,” alleged Udit Raj.

He said, “On the eve of the election in Gujarat, the President says that all Indians eat salt made in Gujarat. Was it appropriate? In India this phrase relates to loyalty,” the Congress leader said.