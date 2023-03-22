Anti-submarine warship launched

- Navy’s second anti-submarine warfare (ASW) warship named ‘Androth’ was launched at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata
- The contract for eight ASW warships was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the GRSE in April 2019
- The ASW warships, called “Arnala class”, will replace the in-service “Abhay class” ASW Corvettes of the Navy
- These are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations, low intensity maritime operations and mine-laying operations, including surveillance.
