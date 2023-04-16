Antigua court blocks Choksi’s extradition

ANI

Roseau (Dominica), April 15

Mehul Choksi, the diamantaire wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,000 crore fraud, cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country’s high court said as it gave the ruling in his favour.

Mehul Choksi, in his civil lawsuit, argued there was an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the police chief to carry out a thorough inquiry.

The order has prohibited the removal of Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda’s territory without a high court ruling following an inter-party hearing and subject to the claimant (Choksi) exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals.