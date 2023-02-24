Antony Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting

PTI

Washington, February 24

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week to attend the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and meet senior Indian officials to reaffirm America's strong partnership with the country.

India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

“He (Blinken) will meet Indian government officials and civil society to reaffirm our strong partnership,” Price said.

The US Secretary of State would be in India till March 3.

Blinken will reach India after his trip to two Central Asian nations – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan – beginning February 28.