Anurag Thakur questions censor board over 'Oppenheimer'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has pulled up the film certification body, popularly called the censor board, over “objectionable” scenes in “Oppenheimer” film, which released in India last weekend.

Thakur is upset with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over a scene in the film where the lead character reads out from the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate scene with a partner.

Questioning how it was passed by the certification body, Thakur has asked for the scene to be deleted from the film. Sources said action could be initiated against some officials. The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world’s first atomic bomb, released on Friday.

