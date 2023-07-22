 Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for sacking minister Rajendra Gudha

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 22

With the Opposition continuing to corner the BJP on Manipur sexual violence video, the ruling party on Saturday stepped up counter-offensive asking why Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Tejashvi Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not visiting Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan, where violent crimes against women are on the rise.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today listed a range of brutal crimes against women in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, TMC-ruled Bengal and JDU- and RJD-ruled Bihar to ask, “Why is no Opposition delegation visiting these states. I suggest they must certainly form a delegation and go to all these places.”

Thakur took swipe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her 2022 Uttar Pradesh election slogan “Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon”.

“Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon magar Rajasthan nahi jaa sakti hoon (I am a girl and I can fight but I cannot visit Rajasthan,” Thakur said slamming Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for sacking minister Rajendra Gudha who yesterday questioned his own government’s failures to curb crimes against women and said in the state Assembly that the “credibility of CM Gehlot stands eroded.”

“The PM spoke of taking strong action against women-related crimes irrespective of where these are committed. The Rajasthan Government took a very strong step yesterday by sacking its own minister who spoke for women’s safety,” said Thakur.

He alleged that Rajasthan was the top state in crimes against women, and the list of heinous crimes was long.

“In Vaishali Nagar, 5 km from Rajasthan CM’s residence, a mother is raped before a child and is forced to die; in Karauli a Dalit girl is gang-raped, killed brutally and dumped into a well. Nearly 22 per cent of all crimes against women in India are in Rajasthan. In Bihar’s Begusarai a violent crime has been reported. In Bengal women were paraded naked. Where is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?” Thakur asked in a blistering attack on the Opposition parties whom he accused of running away from a debate on crimes against women in Parliament.

Thakur said the Opposition did not want crimes against women in states ruled by them to be raised and was therefore evading a discussion.

“The government has repeatedly said it is ready for a discussion. Why did the Opposition waste two days? What is the Opposition afraid of? Are they disinterested because a certain leader is no longer an MP?” asked Thakur in a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Thakur also asked the Opposition to come to Parliament on Monday, prepared with a list of crimes in their states.

“When a discussion happens, crimes in all states will be raised. Everyone will get an equal opportunity to say what they want,” Thakur said, indicating that any debate on women-related crimes in Parliament would have to be state-neutral and not state-specific.

Thakur also questioned the Opposition fixation on the rules for the said debate.

“At least, let a discussion begin, no matter what the rule. A discussion is important, not the rule. In any case, it is for the presiding officers to decide which rule to invoke. The fact is the Opposition is playing politics on crimes against women, and it should stop doing that,” Thakur said.

 

#Anurag Thakur #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Mamata Banerjee #Manipur #Nitish Kumar #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

2
Chandigarh

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

4
Ludhiana

Call centre duping US citizens busted in Ludhiana, 29 nabbed

5
Nation

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

6
Nation

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik appears in person sans orders, Supreme Court shocked

7
Himachal

At 1.06 crore, Himachal sees record tourist footfall in first 6 months

8
Nation

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Captain-rank defence officers

9
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

10
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site continues on third day; 83 people yet to be traced

3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, ...

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

The two women alleged to have been sexually assaulted before...

Manipur violance explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return?

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...

Rain fury: Kartarpur corridor to open on July 25

Rain fury: Kartarpur corridor to open on July 25

Decision take by officials after holding a meeting near zero...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Court gives CBI 5 days to submit forensic result about Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

Delhi High Court awards Rs 2 crore to Army officer in defamation case against news portal Tehelka.com

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Patiala district reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit