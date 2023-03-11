Anurag Thakur questions BBC’s ‘journalistic objectivity’ over suspension of its own anchors

New Delhi, March 11
Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday questioned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after it suspended its star anchor over his social media activity.
He cited two news reports to say that BBC makes ‘lofty claims’ about journalistic objectivity.One of the reports cited by Thakur said the BBC would not broadcast Sir David Attenborough’s flagship new series on British wildlife because of fears its themes of the destruction of nature would risk a backlash from Tory politicians and the right wing press.
The second report was about how footballer Gary Linekar had been asked to not present a football show following objections to Linekar’s social media comments.
In a series of tweets, Thakur said: “Interesting to see how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity and independence suspend their star anchor over his social media activity.”
On Sir David’s documentary, Thakur said the BBC suspends airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society. “Fake narrative setting and ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fiber or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence.”
