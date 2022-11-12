Supreme Court: Ensure protection of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi

New Delhi, November 11
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till further orders its May 17 and May 20 orders directing the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure protection of the area where a “Shivling” was found at Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
A Special Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha allowed the Hindu parties to move an application before the Varanasi District Judge for consolidation of all lawsuits on the Gyanvapi controversy.
It asked the Hindu parties to respond in three weeks to the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Management Committee challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order appointing a survey commissioner. On November 8, a fast-track court at Varanasi had postponed till November 14 its judgment on a separate plea of Hindu devotees seeking permission to allow worship of the “Shivling” found at the mosque complex.
