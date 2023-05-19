 Apex court lifts ban on 'Kerala Story' imposed by West Bengal : The Tribune India

Apex court lifts ban on 'Kerala Story' imposed by West Bengal

Apex court lifts ban on 'Kerala Story' imposed by West Bengal


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban imposed by the West Bengal Government on the screening of “The Kerala Story” and asked it to ensure the safety of moviegoers in the state.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also directed the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure that there was no direct or tacit ban on the film in the state and ensure the safety of those going to theatres to watch it.

On behalf of the filmmakers, senior counsel Harish Salve undertook that a disclaimer would be added to the film that the figure of 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls having converted to Islam was not backed by authentic data. The Bench directed that the disclaimer should be added to the film by 5 pm on May 20.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, said it would watch the film for finally deciding the issue, including the contours of free speech, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 18 after the summer vacation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the fact that no violence was reported from any part of the country during the screening of the movie. The order came on the filmmakers’ petition challenging the ban on the screening of “The Kerala Story” in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and petitions challenging the Kerala High Court’s order refusing to ban the film in the state.

‘Jallikattu’ law valid

A file photo of 'Jallikattu'.

The SC has upheld validity of TN, Maharashtra & Karnataka laws allowing bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’, bullock-cart races & buffalo racing sport ‘Kambala’

