Apex court stays bail to wife of former Unitech promoter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the bail to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife Preeti Chandra granted by the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case.

Acting on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to Preeti, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli asked her to respond to the agency’s plea.

The Delhi High Court had, on Wednesday, granted her bail in a money laundering case. However, the high court had said the order may not be implemented until Friday as the ED wanted to challenge it before the Supreme Court. Earlier, she was denied bail by the trial court in November last year.

The ED had arrested the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti, and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group last year for alleged laundering of funds collected from home buyers for housing projects. The money was not used for the purpose it was collected.