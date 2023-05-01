Apex court to hear pleas against sedition law today

New Delhi, April 30

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including one filed by the Editors Guild, challenging the validity of the colonial era sedition law. The Centre is expected to apprise the court of the steps taken so far with regard to reviewing the contentious penal provision.

On October 31 last year, the top court had extended its May 11 direction putting on hold the sedition law and the consequential registration of FIRs while granting additional time to the government to take “appropriate steps” for reviewing the provision. According to the apex court’s website, a Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala has listed 16 petitions challenging the validity of the law for hearing. The Centre, which has to review the provision, had on October 31 last year told the Bench that it be granted more time as “something may happen during the winter session of Parliament”.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had said the issue had been under consideration of the authorities concerned and there was “no reason to worry” in view of the May 11 interim order. — PTI

In figures

356 sedition cases filed & 548 persons arrested in 2015-20, says NCRB

12 persons arrested in seven sedition cases convicted during this period

