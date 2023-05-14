Apna Dal (S) wins Suar, Chhanbey; BJD retains Jharsuguda in Odisha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah won the Sohiong Assembly seat in Meghalaya. In the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, BJP ally Apna Dal (S) candidates won Chhanbey and Suar Assembly seats. In Odisha, ruling BJD nominee has retained the Jharsuguda seat.

In Sohiong, polling was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the Assembly poll on February 27. With the win, the UDP’s strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly increased to 12. The NPP has 28 MLAs.

“UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh has won by 3,422 votes against Samlin Malngiang of the National Peoples’ Party,” Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor announced earlier in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP-led coalition ended SP leader Azam Khan’s over four-decade dominance in Rampur as Apna Dal (S) won the Suar seat. Shafeek Ahmed Ansari defeated SP’s Anuradha Chauhan by a margin of 8,724 votes.

Apna Dal (S) got its second success when Rinki Kol defeated SP’s Kirti Kol by 9,587 votes to win the Chhanbey (SC) Assembly seat in Mirzapur in the eastern part of the state.

In Odisha, the ruling BJD retained the Jharsuguda Assembly seat with its candidate Dipali Das defeating her BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes.