Apologise for min's comment, BJP MP tells Mamata

New Delhi, November 13
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri after a video of him making a controversial comment about President Droupadi Murmu went viral on social media.
Giri, a minister in the West Bengal Cabinet, was criticised for his comments at a gathering in Nandigram on Friday. “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President...But how does our President look?” Giri was heard saying in the video.
Chatterjee, BJP MP from West Bengal’s Hooghly constituency, filed a complaint against Giri in Delhi’s North Avenue police station and urged the authorities to file an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
