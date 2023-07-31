Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday appealed to the opposition parties “not to disturb peace in Manipur” and instead discuss the matter in Parliament.

“The government has said from day one that we are ready to discuss Manipur. What is the opposition’s compulsion that it is running away?” Thakur said, also wondering whether Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would show the guts to travel to West Bengal and expose the violence going on there.

“I want to ask Adhir Ranjan which Lok Sabha segment does he represent? Will he ever care to speak up on mindless violence in TMC-ruled Bengal or have the Congress and Communist parties given up on Bengal on account of the highhandedness of the Mamata Banerjee-led government there? Have they decided not to contest from Bengal again?” asked Thakur.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Manipur and steps required to restore peace were being taken.

“The opposition only seeks to provoke,” the minister said as the monsoon session of Parliament entered the third week on Monday, with the first two weeks disrupted over the Manipur violence.

Thakur said the government would discuss the no-trust motion in Lok Sabha as and when the Speaker lists a discussion.

“In 2018, when they brought a no-trust motion they were decimated. The same thing will happen again,” Thakur said.

#Amit Shah #Anurag Thakur #Manipur