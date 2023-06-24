Applied Materials to invest $400 million over four years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The semiconductor alliance between India and the US is much bigger than Micron Technology’s declared investment of $825 million. While Applied Materials will invest $400 million over four years in a new engineering center in India, Lam Research will train 60,000 engineers in the country.

Micron Technology last night said construction of a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat was expected to begin this year in a phased manner. Phase 1, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of planned clean room space, will become operational in late 2024, the company said.

Today, Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed “the first made-in-India chip (semiconductor) was expected to be rolled out by December 2024”.

The minister said four-five semiconductor plants were expected to be set up in the country within a year.