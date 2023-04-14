Appoint child marriage prohibition officers in all districts, SC tells govt

New Delhi, April 13

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to ensure the appointment of child marriage prohibition officers in every district and directed it to specify the policy steps it has taken for the enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development to furnish data after collecting them from all states on the number of cases registered under the 2006 law and steps taken for its enforcement.

“The Union Government shall engage with state governments and ensure the appointment of child marriage prohibition officers in every district. It should also guarantee they are not given multifarious duties,” the Bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action, which has claimed the Act was not being enforced in letter and spirit.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union Government, said a Bill had been moved in Parliament seeking raising the marriageable age of women to 21 years. The Bill in question is currently before a select committee, the ASG said. —- PTI

Plea filed by NGO

