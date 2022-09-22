Approval for seamless movement of goods

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

The Union Cabinet today approved post facto the National Logistics Policy, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Saturday.

The policy is aimed at reducing transportation cost and promoting seamless movement of goods in the country, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

While launching the policy, the Prime Minister had said “from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible”.

The policy lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral, multi-jurisdictional and comprehensive policy framework for the logistics sector.

It is also envisaged to bring efficiency in logistics services and human resources through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

The vision is to develop a technologically enabled, integrated, cost-efficient, resilient, sustainable and trusted logistics ecosystem for accelerated and inclusive growth.

