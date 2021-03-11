Archaeologists stumble upon rock art in Tamil Nadu caves

Chennai, June 9
A group of archaeologists who were on a research purpose in a cave near Ikuntham in Kothapalli village of Krishnagiri has stumbled upon rock art, black and red ancient pottery, and microlithic tools belonging to different historical periods.
The rock arts, which are two metres long and one metre tall, depict some religious activity. In the art, a group of people is seen standing carrying weapons in their hands while offering animals as sacrifices to the gods.
Archaeologist C Govindaraj said the rock art would have been drawn before 300 AD as the horses had saddles. — IANS
