Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Bikaner MP and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal was on Thursday appointed Law Minister with independent charge.

Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju, who has been shifted from the Law Ministry to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

A President House statement said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers .

“The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju.

“Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju.”

It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower… pic.twitter.com/CSCT8Pzn1q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2023

