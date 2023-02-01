 Armed forces can act against officers for adultery, says Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Armed forces can act against officers for adultery, says Supreme Court

Armed forces can act against officers for adultery, says Supreme Court

Armed forces can take disciplinary action against its officers for adulterous conduct, says Supreme Court.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The armed forces can take disciplinary action against its officers for adulterous conduct as the Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that its historic 2018 Constitution Bench verdict that decriminalised adultery was not about the provisions of laws relating to them.

Discipline first

If you are going to have an Army with completely loose morals, then what will happen to the discipline. Military discipline will be affected. Supreme court

According to Article 33 of the Constitution, the laws governing the armed forces can provide exemptions from the applicability of fundamental rights, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice KM Joseph clarified.

“We must observe and clarify that the judgment of this court was not at all concerned with the effect and provisions of the Armed Forces Act. This court was neither called upon nor has it ventured to pronounce on effect of Section 45 and Section 63 of the Army Act as also the corresponding provisions of the other Acts (the Navy Act and the Air Force Act),” said the Bench, which also included Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice C T Ravikumar.

The Ministry of Defence had sought an exemption to the armed forces from the application of the September 27, 2018, verdict that struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (adultery). The MoD said it might come in the way of taking action against officers indulging in such actions and could potentially cause “instability” in the services.

Acting on a petition filed by NRI Joseph Shine, the Supreme Court had declared Section 497 of the IPC unconstitutional. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by the then CJI Dipak Misra said the Victorian-era law was “manifestly arbitrary”.

“This (Section 497 IPC) treats the woman as a chattel. It treats her as the property of man and totally subservient to the will of the master,” the top court had said.

“The enforcement of forced female fidelity by curtailing sexual autonomy is an affront to the fundamental right to dignity and equality,” it said.

However, the SC had said adultery would be a ground for divorce in matrimonial proceedings and cautioned that the verdict should not be taken as a licence to indulge in such acts.

#indian air force #indian army #indian navy #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to 'aam aadmi'

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

9
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

10
Business

Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore FPO; money to be returned to investors

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala