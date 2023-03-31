Arms from Pak were meant for terror in Punjab: NIA

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, March 30
A Pakistani boat, which was intercepted in December last year off the Gujarat coast, was meant to deliver a consignment of arms and drugs in India to fund terrorist activities in Punjab and other states, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged in its FIR in the case.
In the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the NIA said Pakistan’s Balochistan-based Poshani sea shore was used to send the boat “AL Soheli”.
Drug syndicate busted; 7 held
- NCB busts a drug racket, nabs 7 from M’rashtra, Punjab, Gujarat
- At least 3,195 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized from their possession
- Key accused a Gujarat-based physician, who procured drugs from units in northern states
10 of balochistan were arrested
- NIA intercepted Pak boat near Okha in Gujarat in December last year, 10 of Balochistan held
- Six imported pistols with six magazines, 120 cartridges, 40 kg narcotics seized
Earlier this month, the NIA registered the FIR against 10 accused belonging to Balochistan region. It mentioned that six foreign-made pistols with six magazines and 120 live cartridges along with 40 kg of narcotics, including heroin, were seized following the interception of the boat on December 28 last year near Okha in Gujarat. The NIA said the consignment was sent by a drug mafia run by Haji Salim Baloch Wala of Balochistan. The NIA registered the case under Section 154 CrPC and various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Arms Act, 1959.
Those named in the FIR were Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch (55), Ismail Sabzal (25), Amanulla Mussa Baloch (30), Allabaksh Hatar Baloch (40), Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch (25), Anmal Pulan Baloch (35), Gulmohammad Hatir Baloch (25), Andamail Boher Baloch (20), Abdulgani Janglyan Baloch (45) and Abdulhakim Dilgurad Baloch (23).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...