Arms from Pak were meant for terror in Punjab: NIA

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, March 30

A Pakistani boat, which was intercepted in December last year off the Gujarat coast, was meant to deliver a consignment of arms and drugs in India to fund terrorist activities in Punjab and other states, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged in its FIR in the case.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the NIA said Pakistan’s Balochistan-based Poshani sea shore was used to send the boat “AL Soheli”.

Drug syndicate busted; 7 held NCB busts a drug racket, nabs 7 from M’rashtra, Punjab, Gujarat

At least 3,195 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized from their possession

Key accused a Gujarat-based physician, who procured drugs from units in northern states 10 of balochistan were arrested NIA intercepted Pak boat near Okha in Gujarat in December last year, 10 of Balochistan held

Six imported pistols with six magazines, 120 cartridges, 40 kg narcotics seized

Earlier this month, the NIA registered the FIR against 10 accused belonging to Balochistan region. It mentioned that six foreign-made pistols with six magazines and 120 live cartridges along with 40 kg of narcotics, including heroin, were seized following the interception of the boat on December 28 last year near Okha in Gujarat. The NIA said the consignment was sent by a drug mafia run by Haji Salim Baloch Wala of Balochistan. The NIA registered the case under Section 154 CrPC and various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Arms Act, 1959.

Those named in the FIR were Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch (55), Ismail Sabzal (25), Amanulla Mussa Baloch (30), Allabaksh Hatar Baloch (40), Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch (25), Anmal Pulan Baloch (35), Gulmohammad Hatir Baloch (25), Andamail Boher Baloch (20), Abdulgani Janglyan Baloch (45) and Abdulhakim Dilgurad Baloch (23).