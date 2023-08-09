Army chief General Manoj Pande leaves for UK on 5-day visit

New Delhi, August 9
Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday left for the UK on a five-day visit to attend a prestigious military event and hold talks with the top British defence brass on bilateral strategic issues.
Gen Pande will review the 201st Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst as the 'Sovereign's Representative' for the parade, the Army said.
The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is a reputed event, known for its illustrious history and the passing out of officer cadets from across the globe. Gen Pande is the first Chief of the Army Staff from India to be the Sovereign's Representative for the parade, according to the Army.
The Chief of Army Staff will also be visiting the Indian Army Memorial room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy.
He is scheduled to hold talks with with Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff of the British Army, and Gen Gwyn Jenkins, Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK armed forces.
