Army Chief Manoj Pande to review IMA passing out parade

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, will review the passing out parade of the Autumn Term - 2022 at The Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, scheduled to be held on December 10.

The ceremonial event will witness 344 gentlemen cadets, including 30 foreign trainees from 10 friendly countries, being commissioned as officers into their respective armies.

The parade will be preceded by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the IMA war memorial to pay homage to the academy’s alumni who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,

Since its raising in 1932, a total of 64,145 Indian and 2,813 foreign cadets from 35 foreign countries have been trained and commissioned at the IMA. With the current strength of foreign trainees, almost every fourth cadet in the academy is from a foreign military.