 Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month standoff in several areas along LAC

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, January 23

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande has carried out a comprehensive review of India’s military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh in his first visit to the border state after last month’s clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector.

Officials said Gen Pande visited various forward posts along the de-facto border with China in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP) as well as some other strategically key posts during his visit on Sunday.

They said senior commanders in Arunachal Pradesh briefed the Army Chief about the overall security scenario in the border areas.

“Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited units & formations along LAC in Eastern #ArunachalPradesh & was briefed on operational preparedness & security situation. #COAS complimented troops for maintaining sharp vigil & exhorted all to continue working with same zeal & devotion,” the Army tweeted.

On Saturday, Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the Army’s military preparedness along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during his visit to the headquarters of the Eastern Army Command in Kolkata.

Gen Pande’s visit to the crucial command came six weeks after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

There has been a fresh spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in the clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtse area but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its firm and resolute response.

On January 12, Gen Pande said the situation along the frontier with China is “stable” but “unpredictable” and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies.

He also said that there was a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector. “But we are keeping a close watch on the movements and activities there,” he said.

Besides eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has been also focusing on enhancing infrastructure along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Indian Army significantly shored up its operational capabilities along the LAC in the eastern theatre as well.

The Army put into place an effective surveillance apparatus and there has been a substantial improvement in overall monitoring of the areas in the last two years, military officials said.

From the construction of roads, bridges and ammunition depots to bolstering its surveillance apparatus, the Army is ramping up military infrastructure at a rapid pace for quicker mobilisation of troops in the region.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

In September last, the Indian and Chinese militaries carried out disengagement from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

7
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected