Army Chief to review preparedness along LAC

New Delhi, March 29

Indian Armed forces are presently doing a “war game” to see what possible scenarios could emerge during the summer along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Both nations not a threat to each other: Wang Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during his recent visit to India, he ‘keenly felt’ that both sides had agreed to adhere to the leaders’ consensus that the two countries are not a threat to each other and handle and manage their differences. PTI

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is scheduled to visit the Central Command, Lucknow, where he will preside over deliberations on wide-ranging subjects concerning military preparedness along the LAC.

Sources said the military posture at the LAC would remain unchanged for now. The review comes at a time when the armies of both countries are locked in a military standoff. Since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China has not completed its agreed upon dis-engagement and de-escalation along the LAC, there are more than 50,000 troops along each side of the LAC.

Senior Army, Navy and Air force officers are attending the discussion in Lucknow that will assess various capabilities. It is also checking on logistics and operational readiness of troops as the snowmelt has commenced in the Himalayas and mountain passes would open by April-end. The Army Chief is scheduled to review the deployment of troops along Western and Northern borders while they transition from winter to summer posture, sources say.

