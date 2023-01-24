Army Chief visits forward areas along China border

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 23

Six weeks after a clash with Chinese troops in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh. He carried out a comprehensive review of India’s military preparedness along the LAC.

Officials said General Pande visited forward posts, including some strategic posts.