Army colonel killed by speeding car in Meghalaya

Guwahati, November 16

An army officer posted at Shillong lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Wednesday.

According to information, the colonel was hit by the car while walking from his office at around 5pm. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"A tragic news. Col Ramesh Rathore of 12 Armd Regt, posted as Col A HQ 101 Area Shillong, walking to office around 5pm was hit by a speeding Scorpio and succumbed later at the hospital," the Defence PRO of Guwahati said.

The last rites will take place at his native place, Ghanau Sadulpur village, in Churu district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The Defence PRO, Guwahati, condoled the demise of Col Ramesh Rathore and said his son had recently joined the NDA.

"Body being taken to Jaipur on 17 Nov for last rites at Ghanau Sadulpur, dist Churu, native village on 18 Nov. Second Generation offr. His son has just joined NDA. May God bless his soul and give strength to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss," it said. ANI