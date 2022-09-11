Army garrison named after General Rawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Army today named its military station at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, nine months after his death in a helicopter crash.

Kibithu is located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern-most part of the country in Anjaw district of Arunachal. General Rawat commanded the 5th Battalion of the 11th Regiment of the Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel during 1999-2000. The garrison has been named as “General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison”.

Besides, a 22-km stretch from Walong to Kibithu was named as “General Bipin Rawat Marg”. A life size mural of the General was also unveiled at a ceremony attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd), CM Pema Khandu, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita and General Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini.