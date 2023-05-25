Army-IAF joint drill along western borders for deployment of special forces behind enemy lines

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 25

A joint exercise was conducted along the western borders by the Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade and the Western Command in synergy with the Indian Air Force to deploy paratroopers equipped with new-generation weapon systems for supporting mechanised forces deep inside enemy territory to facilitate and enhance the operational reach.

#KhargaCorps validated #HeliborneOps practising deep insertion & survivability of troops behind enemy lines. Aircrafts were employed as aerial manoeuvre arm for lethal destruction of enemy mechanised forces. #PineDivision@adgpi pic.twitter.com/I4oG77Bat6 — Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) May 24, 2023

C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster and AN-32 aircraft were used to insert troops and specialised equipment into designated areas in an obstacle-ridden terrain with clinical precision.

“The exercise was carried out in realistic tactical settings and showcased the speed, agility and lethality of the paratroopers to induct into a hostile environment, secure dropping zones, and engage the enemy with surprise, precision and speed,” a spokesperson for Western Command said on Thursday.

A high level of operational preparedness and synergy was displayed between Western Command,Strategic Forces and the Indian Air Force to undertake integrated operations and achieve mission based objectives.

The Western Command is conducting a large scale field exercise in Punjab to validate operational concepts and test its offensive capability.

As part of the drill, the Kharga Corps also carried out Heli-borne operations, practising deep insertion and survivability of troops behind enemy lines. Aircraft and helicopters were employed as lethal aerial manoeuvre arm for the destruction of enemy mechanised forces.

Employment of Special Forces, theatre special operations and capability building for ‘ghost reconnaissance’ as well as exploiting the third dimension to infiltrate and exfiltrate into enemy territory, besides fighting in built up areas and riverine terrain is part of the expansive drill.

A tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercise to validate information warfare and network-centric operational concepts was also carried out by the Western Command.

Combat and logistic elements from the Ambala-based Kharga Corps and Jalandhar-based Vajra Corps are participating in the exercise. Various offensive and defensive manoeuvres and support operations are being practiced.

#Indian Air Force