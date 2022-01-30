Army, IAF struggle to exhaust capital budget

MoD review finds spending slowed due to pandemic

Army, IAF struggle to exhaust capital budget

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

At a review meeting of the Ministry of Defence, it has been found that the Army and IAF have been lagging behind in spending allocations under the ‘capital head’ of the Budget meant for new weapons, equipment and systems.

The 2021-22 financial year comes to close on March 31 and large amount remains unspent due to multiple reasons, including Covid-induced slowness in the business and manufacturing activity. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the spending last week and found that the Army had spent only 40-45 per cent of its share of capital budget of Rs 36,481 crore.

The IAF was a shade better and had spent some 70 per cent of its allocation of Rs 53,214 crore. The Navy was best among the service and had spent close to 90 per cent of its allocated Rs 33,253 crore budget. The total allocation of the capital budget for the MoD pegged at Rs 1,35,060 crore for the ongoing fiscal. This includes allocations to the DRDO and BRO among others. At the review it was found that deliveries had been delayed and payment schedules got shifted. The services have been asked to list out procurements that are in final stages.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

10
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide