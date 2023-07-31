 Indian Army jawan on leave abducted by terrorists in Kulgam village : The Tribune India

  • Indian Army jawan on leave abducted by terrorists in Kulgam village

Rifleman was home to celebrate Eid | Joint search ops on

Javed Ahmad Wani



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 30

An Indian Army soldier on leave has been abducted by terrorists in Kulgam, prompting an emotional plea from his family for his safe release.

Terrorists abducted 25-year-old Rifleman Javed Ahmad Wani of Achathal village in Kulgam district last evening when he was returning home in his car after purchasing meat, fruits, and other groceries from the neighbouring Chawalgam village.

A senior police officer confirmed to The Tribune that Wani had been “abducted by terrorists” and the police were investigating the matter. Rifleman Wani, who belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment and is posted in Kargil, had come to his village to celebrate Eid. He was scheduled to resume his duty on Monday.

Posted in Kargil

  • Rifleman Javed Ahmad Wani (25) of Achathal village belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
  • Posted in Kargil, he was scheduled to resume duty on Monday

Bloodstains found on soldier’s car

  • The abduction came to light around 6:30 pm on Saturday when Wani failed to return home after he had gone to purchase groceries.
  • His car was reportedly found with blood stains at 8 pm just outside his village Achathal in Kulgam
  • Last seen and spoken to by his friends just outside his village
  • Officials say armed men forcefully intercepted Wani’s car and abducted him, leaving behind a pair of slippers and blood marks on vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 6.30 pm on Saturday when Wani failed to return home. His family members immediately initiated a search, and his car was later reportedly found at 8 pm the same day just outside his village Achathal, with bloodstains. Officials disclosed that armed men forcefully intercepted Wani’s car and abducted him, leaving behind a pair of slippers and blood marks on the vehicle. Though the authorities have not yet confirmed any fatality, fears for Wani’s safety are escalating.

In a heartfelt video message, Wani’s family made an emotional appeal to the abductors, pleading for their son’s safe return. Describing him as innocent, they asked for forgiveness if he had inadvertently done anything wrong.

“Please release him, bring him back home. We apologise if he has committed any mistake. I have endured many hardships. Please, bring Javed back to us. We will persuade him to leave his job. I will keep him by my side. I won’t send him back to his job. We don’t seek his employment. We implore you,” expressed Wani’s mother in her heartfelt plea to the terrorists.

The soldier’s father, Mohammad Ayub Wani, also pleaded: “My son was posted in Ladakh. He had come home just after Eid and was supposed to join back on duty tomorrow (Monday). He had stepped out last evening to buy some stuff from the market. He was stopped by some people and kidnapped. I appeal to them, please release my son.”

The Kashmir police have registered a case and arrested some suspects. A joint task force consisting of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the paramilitary CRPF has launched an extensive search operation to locate the missing soldier and ensure his safe return.

The incident echoes past tragedies in the region, where several soldiers on leave have been abducted and killed by terrorists.

In March last year, Lashkar-e-Toiba kidnapped and killed an Army soldier named Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was discovered in a nearby orchard in Budgam district. The architect behind this heinous act was identified as Mohammad Yusuf Dar, also known as Yusuf Kantroo, a resident of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, who was killed along with an associate in an encounter at Malwah village in Baramulla district on April 21 last year.

