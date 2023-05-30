Army marks 75th UN Peacekeepers’ Day

New Delhi, May 29
The Army today commemorated the 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers by paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
Rich Legacy
- India is one of the largest contributors of troops. It has sent over 2,75,000 troops to peacekeeping missions
- 5,900 currently deployed in 12 UN missions. 159 Indian Army soldiers have died on peace missions across the globe
On this day in 1948, the first UN peacekeeping mission, UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO), began operations in Palestine.
India has a rich legacy of contributing to UN Peacekeeping operations and is one of the largest contributors of troops. It has sent over 2,75,000 troops to peacekeeping missions so far, with around 5,900 currently deployed in 12 UN missions.
As many as 159 Indian Army soldiers have died on peace missions across the globe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai