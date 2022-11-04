Army receives patent for new combat uniform

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Army on Thursday received exclusive Intellectual Property Rights of the new camouflage pattern and design of improved combat uniform. The registration process to establish ownership of the Army was completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata.

The exclusive rights of the design and camouflage pattern now rests solely with the Army, and manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so is illegal,” said the Ministry of Defence.