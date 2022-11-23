Army to buy loitering ammunition

New Delhi, November 22
The Indian Army has asked 180 canister-launched loitering ammunitions that can target enemy tanks. The force is also looking at specialised anti-drone systems. The request for proposal seeking supplies from vendors was issued today.
The Ministry of Defence wants the infantry and armoured units to have the capacity to undertake action at a 15-km range to destroy enemy’s armoured vehicles with a “heat warhead”. The ministry also intends to procure integrated drone detection and interdiction system.
