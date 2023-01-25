Indian Army to get robotic mules, jetpack suits, tethered drones

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 24

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) today sought technical and commercial bids to add to the Army robotic mules, jetpack suits and tethered drones that will look across the Himalayas.

The Army needs 100 robotic mules and has put out a request for proposal (RFP), which is the second step of the tendering process. An RFP is issued for commercial and technical bids. The Army is looking at four-legged robotic mules capable of autonomous movement across various terrain, self-recovery and avoiding obstructions.

The robotic mule needs to be 1 metre in length, weigh not more than 60 kg and should be able to operate at altitudes over 10,000 feet carrying 10 kg weight.

At present, a number of Army forward posts use mules to transport goods and rations.

The robotic mule should be able to operate in autonomous mode and on pre-defined routes for over three hours.

The other high-technology item the Army is seeking is jetpack suits. These are powered by an engine. The jetpack can be worn like a backpack and soldiers wearing it can fly across varied terrain.

The Army is looking at 44 such jetpacks and is likely to use these for special operations. The weight of the jetpack must not exceed 40 kg. Carrying a 80-kg person, its maximum speed must not be less than 50 kmph.

The third item sought is a tethered drone. Such drones are tethered to the ground using a cable that will be used to download data and give commands.

The Army is seeking a drone with an all-up weight of 15 kg. The drone will be tethered at some 60 metres from the surface and operate for six hours. It should be able to detect vehicles 5 km away and a person 2 km away.

