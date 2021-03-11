Army to get spl vehicles for high-altitude areas

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, May 12
Keeping its focus firmly on securing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas, the Ministry of Defence has asked for 500 specialised high-mobility vehicles for rapid deployment of troops.
Bigger houses for officers, jawans
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has given its nod for bigger houses for officers and troops, besides providing car garages for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and jawans. The accommodation size will increase by 10 per cent of the currently permitted plinth area of the house or flat for all — officers and jawans. TNS
The MoD wants vehicles that can operate at heights of more than 17,000 feet in the Himalayas and have protection against enemy fire and are fitted with guns.
The Request for Information (RFI) — the first stage of the tendering process — was issued tonight asking Indian vendors to respond. This comes just five days after the MoD sought to procure small-sized surveillance drones — also called quad copters — for operations in the Himalayas.
The RFI issued today is for “protected mobility vehicle” (PMV). The MoD desires vehicles that can do some 80 km per hour and can operate in temperatures between 40°C and -15°C. The vehicles should have 4x4 drive mode with automatic transmission, and should be able to carry a minimum of 10 troops with combat loads.
