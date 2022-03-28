Army to get version of Israeli Barak missile

New Delhi, March 27
The Indian Army is getting a version of the Israel-origin Barak missile that is used at medium range — up to 120-140 km — to target incoming enemy aircraft, copters, drones and missiles. The Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile was tested today at Chandipur off the Odisha coast.
The flight tests were carried out as part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits at both ranges. The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude long-range target and second launch was for proving the capability of a low-altitude short-range target. The DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of the missile that is a surface-to-air missile developed by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target