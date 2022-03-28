Army to get version of Israeli Barak missile

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Indian Army is getting a version of the Israel-origin Barak missile that is used at medium range — up to 120-140 km — to target incoming enemy aircraft, copters, drones and missiles. The Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile was tested today at Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

The flight tests were carried out as part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits at both ranges. The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude long-range target and second launch was for proving the capability of a low-altitude short-range target. The DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of the missile that is a surface-to-air missile developed by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel. —

