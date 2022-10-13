Army to have EVs at peace stations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

The Army has decided to induct electric vehicles at locations designated as peace stations. The plan is to have 25 per cent cars, 38 per cent buses and 48 per cent motorcycles on electric mode.

Charging stations have been created in parking lots of offices and residential complexes. Each station will have at least one fast charger and two to three regular chargers. The next step is to have solar panel-based charging stations to reduce the carbon footprint.

The Army is procuring electric vehicles through the existing budgetary allocation. An open tender enquiry has been floated for the procurement of 60 electric buses and 24 fast chargers.