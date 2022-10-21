Army to procure 1,000 surveillance copters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Indian Army is seeking 1,000 surveillance copters that will operate in the Himalayas and provide battle commanders with live feed.

Hawk’s eye A surveillance copter is an ideal multi-sensor system to carry out real-time reconnaissance and surveillance day and night

It will provide high-resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition and accurate location of adversary’s build-up

The procurement will be through a fast-track procedure under the emergency procurement clause. The UAVs will be sourced from Indian companies.

“The current dynamic and volatile situation along the northern borders and the Line of Control warrants seamless surveillance,” the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday as it issued a request for proposal (RFP) that seeks commercial and technical bids from suppliers.

The fast-track procurement of surveillance copters for meeting urgent operational requirement is an operation imperative, it said.

The copters will provide aerial surveillance capability and sustained point surveillance to the Army. It will have a multi-sensor system to carry out real-time reconnaissance and surveillance of an area of interest.

The system will provide high-resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition, identification and accurate location of adversary’s build-up, mortars, guns, movement of troops and vehicles during border management and active operations.

The copters will have an all-up weight of no more than 10 kg and can take off from an altitude of 13,000 ft.