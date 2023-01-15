Army to procure combat training simulators and indoor shooting ranges

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, January 15

The Army is looking at procuring combat weapon training simulators (CWTS) and containerised shooting ranges (CSR) that will enable training activities to be carried out indoors and in limited space.

According to two requests for proposals issued by the Ministry of Defence this week, the Army’s requirement is for 142 CWTSs and 76 CSRs, which will be procured from Indian vendors through the fast-track procedure.

Indoor simulators and shooting ranges do way with the need for vast areas for carrying out regular training, are not prone to vagaries of the weather, allow for multiple operational scenarios to be created, give an instant feedback on performance and corrective measures and cut logistics and administrative costs.

The Army is already using various types of training simulators for basic as well as advanced training in various disciplines and trades. These can effectively complement outdoor field training exercises.

The CWTS would have the capability to simulate all weapons available at section level, including pistols, carbines, rifles, light machine guns and rocket launcher, with different firing modes and near actual recoil and sound output.

It should be able to generate various types of targets, exercise and range course practices along with operational or tactical scenarios for ambush, counter-ambush, raid, attack, defence and counter terroristoperations as per the training needs or mission needs of the user, besides creating an ambience of daylight, low visibility and night conditions.

It would have at least two firing lanes with bullet proof firing booth partitions and enable safe firing of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and 9 mm weapons in standing, kneeling and lying positions with or without support.

Like the CWTS, the CSR would also be able to generate different targets, including static and moving with varying speed and direction as well as create various operational environment such as plains, jungle, deserts, mountains, snow-bound and built-up area.

Both the systems will have the ability to digitally record and archive the training activity for subsequent analysis and evaluation.