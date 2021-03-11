Army to take legal action against traders selling its new combat uniform

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The Indian Army plans to take legal action against civilian traders who indulge in unauthorised selling of fabric or clothing items having the same pattern or similar to that of its recently introduced camouflage combat uniform.

“All vendors and shopkeepers are hereby advised to refrain from stocking and selling of similar looking uniforms and fabric .Also all tailors are advised not to stitch the same as it would invite legal action against those violating the orders,” a statement issued by the Army here today read.

Instructions have also been issued to Army personnel prohibiting them to buy the new uniform from unauthorised vendors in the civilian market, the statement added. The new combat Uniform will be available through the Army’s central procurement supply chain and the Canteen Stores Department.

In January this year, the Army had adopted a new digital pattern camouflage pattern for its combat dress that has a mix of earthen shades and green colours suitable for all terrains.

The new pattern has been designed keeping the security concerns of military establishments in mind and also to prevent wearing of unauthorised pattern combat dress by service personnel. The Army has already applied to the office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks and the Intellectual Property Rights processes for the pattern are expected soon.