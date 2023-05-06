Army wants artificial intelligence-based tool for quick detection of fake or manipulated videos and images on social media

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 6

The Army has projected a requirement for an artificial intelligence-based IT tool to detect and counter fake or manipulated propaganda videos and images in circulation on various social media platforms.

“In the age of information warfare, the digital battlefield has become more sophisticated and widespread across the globe. Today, state and non-state actors are aggressively using digital platforms for spreading fake and propaganda contents to build a narrative through various persuasion/coercion techniques,” a document on the Army’s current and futuristic requirements released a few weeks ago states.

“The timely identification of the same will facilitate blocking of content on digital platforms and taking timely remedial action,” the document adds.

Currently, the identification and detection of fake videos and images on various digital platforms, including social media, is carried out manually, which is a laborious and time-consuming process.

The requirement assumes significance in the backdrop of fake videos about the ongoing violence in Manipur being circulated on the internet, prompting the Army to issue advisories in public interest.

“Fake videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only,” Dimapur-based 3 Corps said on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the document, the creation of fake videos using deep technology is easy and can easily be initiated even by an amateur person. Also, there are a number of tools and techniques available online which makes manipulation or editing of media contents easy.

“Automatic detection of fake videos and images, including voice and facial manipulation using artificial intelligence-based tools will act as a force multiplier in combating the disinformation on social/digital platforms,” the document states.

Currently, a few tools and forensic techniques are available but the same are required to be incorporated in an integrated manner for detection of any kind of fake videos and images using latest artificial intelligence technology.

The development of an integrated system or application capable of detecting fake videos and images, in collaboration with the industry, is being worked out. The document points out that being a relatively new technology, there are very few tools available for automatic detection by social media platforms and service providers.