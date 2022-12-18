Army's bravery at LAC unmatched: Rajnath

New Delhi, December 17
Praising the Indian Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the force for showing unmatched bravery during the Galwan and Tawang incidents and added “India has no intention to capture the land of other countries, but will always be ready if anyone tries to cast an evil eye on us”.
He was addressing the 95th annual convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here when he spoke about the Galwan incident in eastern Ladakh of June 15, 2020 and the incident at Yangtse (Tawang), Arunachal Pradesh, on December 9.
On both occasions, the Army had countered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), pushing it back.
Rajnath Singh said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is touching newer heights of success and has entered the category of ‘fabulous five’ from ‘fragile five’, as he referred to the term coined by an international investment firm in 2014.
“India is now among the top five economies of the world. It took us 31 years from 1991 to become a $3 trillion economy. I am confident that the next $3 trillion will be added in the next seven years,” the minister added.
