Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, March 16
An Army Aviation helicopter crashed near Bomdi La in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The details about the crew are awaited.
The Cheetah helicopter was flying an operational sortie near Bomdi La and is reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at around 9.15am.
It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdi La.
Search parties had been sent, the Army said.
